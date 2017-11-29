PACE Rapporteurs on Georgia Demand Investigating Abduction of Afgan Mukhtarly

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 12:54:24

Strasbourg / 29.11.17 / Turan: Speakers of the Council of Europe on Georgia Kestrin Lundgren (Sweden) and Titus Corlatean (Romania) made a statement after visiting Georgia on November 20-22.

Concerning the changes in the Constitution of Georgia, the speakers noted the need for a more balanced system of control over the country's security services.

As an example of the need to create such a system, the rapporteurs cited the case of the Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarly kidnapped in Georgia. The rapporteurs called on the Georgian Prosecutor General"s Office to conduct a full investigation of the case.

They also expressed concern for the fate of other Azerbaijani citizens who found refuge in Georgia for political reasons. In particular, the speakers spoke for the need to ensure their security, taking into account reports on the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan in the surveillance of Mukhtarly and his subsequent abduction from Tbilisi.

"The authorities must fully investigate this case and punish all the perpetrators regardless of the position. In Georgia, the full security of Azerbaijani citizens must be ensured," the statement said.

Recall that Mukhtarly was abducted in broad daylight in Tbilisi on May 29 by employees of the criminal police of Georgia and was transferred to the Azerbaijani side after being transported without documents across the state border. At the same time, he was planted 10,000 Euros in his pocket.

The next day he was taken to Baku and charged with illegal border crossing and smuggling. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 318.1 (illegal border crossing) and 206.1 (smuggling).

Mukhtarly is recognized as a political prisoner and all international human rights organizations demand his immediate release.

The trial of Mukhtarly starts in the Balakan District Court on November 30. -16D-