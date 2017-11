Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey

Politics

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 12:56:37

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will be held in Baku on November 30, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The topic of the first meeting in this format is not reported. Following the meeting, a press conference will be held. -02D-