Baku and Zagreb Discuss Expansion of Cooperation

Politics

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 13:36:17

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: Issues of development of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia were discussed during today's meeting of Ilham Aliyev with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Martina Dalic.

In particular, Aliyev noted good prospects for long-term cooperation in the energy sector, mutual trade, and an increase in the number of joint companies.

In turn, Dalich noted the existence of broad opportunities for deepening cooperation in investment, trade and other areas. -02D-