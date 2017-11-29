Ilham Aliyev receives CISCO Vice President

Politics

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 16:36:02

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: Issues of Azerbaijan's cooperation with CISCO were discussed at the meeting of Ilham Aliyev with Vice President of the company Guy Dietrich. The official message reads, Dietrich reported on the successful cooperation with the Ministry of Communications of Azerbaijan. He also spoke about a number of new joint projects, which are currently being worked on.

In response, Ilham Aliyev expressed his conviction in the successful continuation of cooperation and good personal contacts with the leadership of CISCO. He stressed the priority importance of information technologies for Azerbaijan and their role in the development of the economy as a whole. -02D-