Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan Held

Politics

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 12:04:48

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: Today the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan, Elmar Mammadyarov, Movlut Cavusoglu and Havaja Muhammad Asif, is held in the trilateral format.

The Ministers discuss the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan on a tripartite basis, as well as international and regional issues.

Before the tripartite meeting, the Ministers communicated among themselves in bilateral formats.

These negotiations are held within the framework of the VII Ministerial Conference Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process that began in Baku today.

The aim of the Istanbul Process, which unites the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, both directly bordering countries and large regional powers, is the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan through the development of practical cooperation with that country.

The Istanbul Process - the Heart of Asia is attended by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, the People"s Republic of China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations. -06B--