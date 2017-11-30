Mammadyarov and Nalbandian to Meet in Vienna with Participation of MG Co-Chairs

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 13:37:41

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will be held in Vienna on December 6. This was announced on Thursday by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a joint press conference following the trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.