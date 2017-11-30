

министр иностранных дел Пакистана Хаваджа Мухаммед Асиф

Pakistan Offers Baku and Ankara to Join Forces in Military Sphere and over Karabakh

Politics

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 13:41:29

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: Pakistan offers Azerbaijan and Turkey to establish a joint industrial defense complex, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Havaja Muhammad Asif said in Baku on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, he also noted that Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey can jointly act on the issue of the Karabakh settlement. However, he did not specify the details of his ideas. -02D-