Turkish Air Force Commander and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation Issues

Turkish Air Force Commander and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation Issues
Politics 


2017 November 30 ( Thursday )  14:03:44
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: On Thursday, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish delegation headed by the commander of the Turkish Air Force, Hasan Kuçukakuz.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the sphere of military education and security were discussed, the press service of the Defense Ministry said.

The sides noted the need to expand and strengthen the bilateral military ties, conduct joint military exercises, as well as exchange military experience between the two countries. -02D-