Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan intend to cooperate actively in the spheres of defense and security

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 15:00:55

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: The trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey ended with the signing of the Baku Declaration. In this document, the foreign ministers of the three countries, Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Khavaja Muhammad Asif, once again confirmed the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and the principle of inviolability of their recognized borders. The ministers expressed their opinion about the conflicts in the regions where their countries are located. At the same time, they condemned the damage to innocent civilians and the use of force to violate territorial integrity.

These conflicts, as noted in the declaration, hamper peace, stability and development. In this regard, the declaration calls for a political settlement based on the principles of international law and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan noted readiness for the development of active cooperation in the spheres of defense and security. The Foreign Ministers underscored the commitment of their states to strengthening cooperation in the field of combating international terrorism, extremism and separatism, transnational organized crime, the illicit manufacture and trade of narcotic substances, the illegal trade in arms and people, crimes against cultural and historical heritage, laundering of "dirty money" cybercrime and other threats to transnational security.

The sides also expressed readiness to develop interethnic contacts in the spheres of culture, education, health, tourism, youth, sports, etc.-06D-