At the trial on the suit of Turan against the Ministry of Taxes

2017 November 30 ( Thursday )  18:23:00
Baku/27.11.17/Turan: On Thursday trial on the claim of Turan agency against the Local Taxes department of the Ministry of Taxes continued in the Baku Administrative Economic Court N1.

The suit disputes the legality of the August decision to charge Turan taxes together with sanctions for 38,000 manats.

At today's meeting, the representative of the Ministry of Taxes petitioned for the termination of the case in view of the zeroing of the assessed taxes and sanctions. However, the legal representative of the agency Fuad Agayev noted the need to present an official decision of the department about this. "Tomorrow the Department can restore sanctions, explaining the zeroing by a system error, as it once happened," he said. The judge decided to postpone the hearing until Tuesday, urging the representative of the Ministry of Taxes to make a written decision to lift the sanctions. -0-