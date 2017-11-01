

Ильхам Алиев и Йенс Столтенберг

NATO-Azerbaijan: Contact and Differences

Analytics

2017 November 25 ( Saturday ) 12:51:33

Русский Azərbaycan Analytical Service Turan

From the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters: Azerbaijan intends to strengthen and develop relations with NATO, assist in the implementation of programs to support the forces of the international coalition in Afghanistan and participate in supporting the state structures of this country.

From Jens Stoltenberg's speech: NATO's partnership with Azerbaijan is based on adherence to democratic values, combating corruption on energy security issues, providing a corridor for supplying coalition forces in Afghanistan and participating in the coalition forces of NATO.

It can be assumed that the parties have common points of contact and divergence. They come into contact in the field of transit and energy security, but differ in the field of democracy, fighting corruption, establishing civil control over the army. A similar situation has been lasting for 23 years since Azerbaijan joined the integration NATO program Partnership for Peace.

In early 1994, at the NATO summit in Brussels, the Alliance for the first time declared an open door policy for other European countries and, thereby, initiated the course of expanding the bloc to the East. At this summit, the Alliance members adopted the Partnership for Peace plan and invited all states within the OSCE structures to begin the process of integration into NATO. In a short time, 30 countries from Eastern Europe and the former USSR joined this plan. In particular, Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace plan on May 4, 1994, and this date marks the beginning of partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO.

Assessing the 23-year partnership between Baku and Brussels, and especially the experience of cooperation in recent years, one can come to the conclusion that the country's leadership is not very interested in real deepening and accelerating the process of integration into NATO. Until now, the authorities of Azerbaijan not only avoid any official applications for joining NATO, but also in every way slow the process of transition to a new integration level - a stage of intensive dialogue with the alliance.

Nato was born into a dangerous world. As the Soviet shadow deepened across Europe, 12 nations from both sides of the Atlantic committed to individual liberty, democracy, human rights and the rule of law determined to stand together to safeguard their security. NATO Secretary General (2009-2014) Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

Like many other foreign policy issues, the country's leadership is dragging out time and adheres to the same cautious and uncertain position that can be expressed in words from a well-known children's game: "Yes and no - do not talk." The authorities cannot evade completely from the process of integration into NATO - the risks for the country and the ruling regime are extremely high. Official Baku does not want to hurry with integration, as this could lead to undesirable aggravation of relations with Moscow and Tehran, unpredictably affect the Karabakh settlement and significantly limit the possibilities of geopolitical maneuvering. In the strategic perspective, as inevitable democratization and "NATO standardization" of all spheres of life, this can create a real threat to the political self-preservation of the current system of power. So steps are taken forward and backward and for such imitating maneuvers, apparently, the time limit and the limit of patience of the alliance itself have not been exhausted.

At the same time, after the aggression of Russia against Georgia in August 2008, the issue of Azerbaijan's membership in NATO has become the subject of active discussion and is of heightened political interest. Shortly after the August events that led to an aggravation of the geopolitical struggle for domination in the South Caucasus and a significant growth of the geostrategic importance of the region, NATO began paying more close and serious attention to partnership with Azerbaijan, a key entity in this area. It is significant that Brussels, which previously condoned the expectant tactics of official Baku, began to voice statements about the actualization of the issue of Azerbaijan's membership in NATO from the second half of 2009 and the need to ensure clarity in this issue.

There is no doubt that Washington and Brussels, in the context of the aggravation of relations with Moscow, which were caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, are more interested not so much in initiating the procedure for Azerbaijan's entry into the Alliance (they realize that this process can take a long time) and how much in the adoption of official Baku political decision in favor of membership in NATO.

At the same time, official Baku continues to shy away from the direct question whether he wants to be a member of NATO and is ready to actively "work" to realize this goal. A somewhat strange situation continues to exist, when the Azerbaijani authorities constantly speak of adherence to the strategic course for integration into the Euro-Atlantic space, express their interest in active cooperation with Brussels, but at the same time they refuse to publicly announce the desire to join NATO.

The fact that Azerbaijan is not in a hurry to initiate membership in NATO, there are a number of reasons:

* Prior to ensuring a favorable (for joining NATO) geopolitical situation, official Baku is careful not to spoil relations with its influential neighbors (Russia and Iran). On the bitter experience of Georgia and Ukraine, Baku expects from NATO more clear guarantees of its security and without it does not want to expose itself to additional risks. Preservation of an uncertain situation and adherence to a cautious balanced policy responds to the purely pragmatic interests of official Baku, which is extremely interested in preserving the freedom of opportunistic maneuvering.

* Deepening the partnership with NATO and initiating the process of joining the organization presuppose the implementation of systemic reforms in the country, including in the aspect of liberal reforms, democratization and combating corruption, which, of course, does not cause particular enthusiasm for official Baku.