Azerbaijan Is Third Country to Buy Real Estate in Turkey

Economics

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 11:45:02

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: In October, 278 real estate objects in Turkey were bought by citizens of Azerbaijan, the agency Anadolu reports, citing the Institute of Statistics of Turkey. Azerbaijan ranks third in this indicator.

First to come are the citizens of Saudi Arabia (528), then Iraq (344). The top five also includes citizens of Kuwait (154) and Russia (125).

In general, in October, 122,000 882 real estate objects were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 70.9% more than in the same period last year. -71D-