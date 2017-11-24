Customs Duties on Import of Cars Increasing

Economics

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 11:54:09

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on November 17, 2017, from January 1, 2018, customs duties for the importation of cars into the country will be increased.

According to the decision, the customs duties for each cubic centimeter of a motor with a capacity of 1,500-1,800 cubic centimeters and 1,800-3,000 cubic centimeters increase from $ 0.40 to $ 0.70 for new cars, and from $ 0.70 to $ 1.20 for used cars. -71D-