Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть
Customs Duties on Import of Cars Increasing

Customs Duties on Import of Cars Increasing
Economics 


2017 November 24 ( Friday )  11:54:09
Print version
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on November 17, 2017, from January 1, 2018, customs duties for the importation of cars into the country will be increased.

According to the decision, the customs duties for each cubic centimeter of a motor with a capacity of 1,500-1,800 cubic centimeters and 1,800-3,000 cubic centimeters increase from $ 0.40 to $ 0.70 for new cars, and from $ 0.70 to $ 1.20 for used cars. -71D-