Government Preparing for Serious Increase in Import Excise Rates

Economics

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 12:03:48

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: In 2018, the volume of import excise duties on tobacco products and many alcoholic beverages will increase by an average of three times. But the growth will be achieved not by increasing the physical volumes of imported goods. This is stated in the draft state budget.

Next year excises on ethyl (food) alcohol will increase 9 times in comparison with 2017 and amount to 10.1 million manat, the government forecasts. From import of beer, excises will bring the state budget 12.7 million manat, 3.2 times more than this year. According to other alcoholic beverages, excise tax revenues will amount to AZN 90 million, by AZN 50.7 million or 2.3 times more than in 2017. Probably, the Government is preparing for a serious increase in import excise rates for these goods.

According to the revenues from excise taxes on oil products, precious jewelry items and cars, there will be no tangible changes in 2018. Total volume of import excises in 2018 is forecasted at 172 million manat, which is 82 million manat or 1.9 times more than the expected figure for the current year.