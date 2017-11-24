1,400 Companies from EU Countries Operate in Azerbaijan

Economics

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 13:11:17

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: The share of the European Union in Azerbaijan's foreign trade is 35%. There are 1,400 companies operating in the EU. These data were reported today by the Minister of Economy Shaheen Mustafayev, speaking at the event on the completion of the EU twinning project to support the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan in bringing the statistical system to European standards.

The Minister called the EU "one of the main foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan".

Relations between Azerbaijan and the EU are based on an agreement on cooperation and partnership. Since 2009, Azerbaijan has been participating in the EU Eastern Partnership program. -06D-