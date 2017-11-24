Over 2.2 Million Manat Allocated for Purchase of Cars for Ministers

Economics

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 13:12:09

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: In the draft state budget there are also such subtleties, which even the Auditors of the Accounting Chamber are not aware of. One of these nuances is hidden in the section General Public Services under the cost of a one-time appointment to strengthen the material and technical base of the central executive authorities for a total of 3 million 359.3 thousand manat.

The country's main state audit body admits that it failed to obtain reliable information about the beneficiaries of these expenditures. The government allocates 3 million 236.2 thousand manat for the purchase of non-financial assets, which is 2 million 280.2 thousand manat more than the indicator for the current year. The Accounting Chamber managed to obtain one important information: it turns out that the main part (AZN 2 million 212.8 thousand) of these funds will be used to purchase vehicles.

Independent economists note that, with the growth of oil revenues in 2016, the appetite of government officials has increased again. Already in the following year they plan to update their "obsolete" Mercedes cars. ----------08B--