Elected People Ask to Raise Their Wages

Economics

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 13:22:24

The government has switched to the emergency mode of operation. On the instructions of the Milli Majlis, the Cabinet of Ministers has to re-create the state budget for 2018 within the next eight days, taking into account the proposals voiced in the parliament during the first reading of the country's main financial document. On December 1, the draft budget will be put to the vote of the MM.Many proposals were made. They mainly concerned the stabilization of the situation in the banking sector, the introduction of insurance medicine, medicines, and the salaries of doctors. However, the deputies did not forget about themselves. The head of the department of the parliament Firudin Hajiyev said the expenses for the maintenance of the Milli Majlis and his apparatus in the state budget for the next year are forecasted at the level of 24.232 million manat. 68.8% of these funds are provided for the financing of the salary of the MPs."In general, we ask to allocate an additional 1.2 million manat for expenses to replenish the fleet, travel, rent and other items of expenses," Hajiyev said.Actually, the initiative to improve the material position of the people's deputies belongs to the chairman of the parliamentary committee on public associations and religious organizations Siyavush Novruzov, which he stated during the preliminary discussion of the draft budget for 2018. According to him, the deputies work hard, but they get less than regional prosecutors and police chiefs.We will add from ourselves - less than the Prime Minister and his deputies, too.Mr. Novruzov was supported by other colleagues. In particular, the member of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building Chingiz Ganizadeh believes the salaries of Azerbaijani MPs are low compared to other countries (for some reason the respected deputy does not compare salaries of doctors, teachers, or scientists with salaries of these groups in Europe - author). Moreover, it is necessary to raise the salaries of policemen, judges and prosecutors, who provide law, order and security inside the country."Given the volatility of world oil prices and the reduction of revenues to our budget, it is unlikely that the salaries of deputies will be increased. Although if this happens, they will be very happy," Ganizadeh said.Let's turn to the indexes. According to official data, the monthly salary of the chief of a district police department, depending on the length of service and rank, is 1,000-1,200 manat (in Baku these figures are even higher - the author), and the chairman of a district court receives 1,450 manat. Their salaries are increased by 15% every five years. Salaries of prosecutors depend on the number of local people. The salary of a district prosecutor with a population of 100-150 thousand people is 1,350 manat, and that of a district prosecutor with a population over 150,000 people is 1,375 manat. According to the law, every five years the salaries of law enforcement officers and judicial bodies are raised.Go ahead. The monthly salary of the speaker of the Milli Majlis reaches AZN 2,250. His deputies receive 90% and 85% of this sum, chairmen of committees and their deputies, and members of these committees receive 80%, 75% and 70% of the sum of the speaker's salary. In other words, the salary of an ordinary deputy is 1,575 manat. In addition, his business trips to the regions of the country and abroad are carried out at the expense of the state budget. According to the law, when a person goes on leave, he gets vacation pay in the amount of two months' official salary.And how much is received by the head and members of our government, about whose incomes our parliamentarians are dreaming? In Azerbaijan, the monthly salary of the Prime Minister is 2,406 manat, the First Deputy Prime Minister receives a salary of 2,125 manat, and the Deputy Prime Ministers get 2,031 manat. The monthly salary of ministers, chairmen of committees and funds holding positions in government structures is 1,875 manat."How ethical or moral is it to raise the issue of raising their own salaries by deputies, when the minimum pension and salary in the country is 10 times lower than their salaries?" wonders the independent economist Natig Jafarli. "In addition, the MP salary is not their only source of income. Many MPs are engaged in business, teach in universities, hold positions in state entities and receive decent salaries. For example, the same Siyavush Novruzov is the deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party. MP Rafael Huseynov is also the director of the National Literature Museum. This list can be continued." According to the expert, the deputy salaries are not comparable with the salaries of doctors, teachers, postmen or ordinary employees of ministries. Today, about 920,000 people in the country receive slightly more than 200 manat as salary. How can this category of people live in the conditions of the current inflation? Therefore, such statements of parliamentarians cause an aggressive reaction in the society. Meanwhile, in neighboring Russia, State Duma deputies have proposed to cut their wages. According to the head of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, this is not populism, but a demand of the time, and all (including parliamentarians) need to tighten their belts in such a difficult economic situation. In addition, with those salaries that ordinary citizens receive, the MP salary appears too high. -0-----