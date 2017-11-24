Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть

EBRD Considers Road Projects in Azerbaijan
Economics 


2017 November 24 ( Friday )  13:27:14
Print version
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering several projects on road construction for the allocation of loans. These and other issues were discussed in Baku between the Minister of Economy Shaheen Mustafayev and EBRD Vice President for Banking Alan Pilo on November 23.

We are talking about the construction of a new two lanes of the Gandja-Gazakh motorway - the state border of Georgia, Bahramtepe-Bilasuvar, and others.

The EBRD representative expressed support of the bank "to the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, including the development of entrepreneurship, the customs system and licensing." Alan Pilo noted the EBRD is ready to further improve the business environment in Azerbaijan, provide financial support to small and medium enterprises, as well as the banking sector, and to cooperate in the field of renewable energy sources.

Recall that in October, the EBRD Board of Directors approved the allocation of $ 500 million to finance the project Southern Gas Corridor - the construction of the TANAP gas pipeline. 08D--