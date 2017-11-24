EBRD Considers Road Projects in Azerbaijan

Economics

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering several projects on road construction for the allocation of loans. These and other issues were discussed in Baku between the Minister of Economy Shaheen Mustafayev and EBRD Vice President for Banking Alan Pilo on November 23.

We are talking about the construction of a new two lanes of the Gandja-Gazakh motorway - the state border of Georgia, Bahramtepe-Bilasuvar, and others.

The EBRD representative expressed support of the bank "to the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, including the development of entrepreneurship, the customs system and licensing." Alan Pilo noted the EBRD is ready to further improve the business environment in Azerbaijan, provide financial support to small and medium enterprises, as well as the banking sector, and to cooperate in the field of renewable energy sources.

Recall that in October, the EBRD Board of Directors approved the allocation of $ 500 million to finance the project Southern Gas Corridor - the construction of the TANAP gas pipeline.