Accounting Chamber Finds Financial Irregularities in Main Culture and Tourism Administration of Baku

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 14:02:19

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: The Accounting Chamber declared numerous shortcomings in state purchases admitted by the Main Culture and Tourism Administration of Baku. The Chamber indicates that the Administration, when compiling demand in accordance with budgetary funds and forecast indicators, incorrectly estimated the results of financial and economic activities in different years.

"For some of the costs, real demand and performance were not taken into account in previous years, and orders from individual organizations for budgetary funds were not required. In addition, despite the optimization of some expenditure items, without the need for this, increased costs were not used, as a result of which the performance was lower than the original appointment. Due to the lack of control over cash, off-budget revenues in the years 2016-2018 were 27.3%, 30.4% and 44.7%, respectively.

The Chamber also found out non-execution of the regulatory and legal acts regulating wages, the incorrect definition of employee tariffs, the miscalculation of working days, the payment of full wages to half-time employees, the incorrect determination of additional payments for scientific degrees, and the miscalculation of dismissed employees. In addition, extra billing of training was allowed, full training hours envisaged in the training plan were not provided, and 30 extra staff units for several houses of culture were identified.

The Accounting Chamber also revealed that the Administration did not adhere to the requirements of the state procurement laws in several cases.

"In several cases, despite the agreement on public procurement under direct contracts, the contracts were concluded in excess of the original agreement, in 2015, in eight cases, procurement of goods and materials not stipulated by the procurement contract was realized, the funds were spent without using the procurement method, and in 49 cases, goods not envisaged by procurement contracts were procured."

The Chamber reported that the Administration did not pass the proceeds received on special funds to the bank account, despite the cash received from organizations, the amount of 42,214 manat was not recorded, and receivables for repair and construction work were not timely covered, which was a breach of the contract. -71D-