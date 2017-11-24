“Lesson” on Purchases in Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 15:10:48

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: Tender Commission of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ASPU) announced the cancellation of the agreement signed on November 7 to organize an international scientific conference. IA Turan revealed that the organization of this event was entrusted to the company created in one of the villages of Saatli district two months ago.

The ASPU plans to hold an international scientific conference on "Innovation, quality of education and development". For this purpose, a quotation survey was conducted, the winner of which was announced LLC Noks-2017. The parties signed an agreement worth 35,364 manat. The role of the organizer is not reported. On November 22, the Tender Commission announced that by mutual agreement the contract was terminated.

It is noteworthy that the ASPU and the newly-made LLC Noks-2017 "did not disperse" to the end. On November 7, another contract was signed between them for organizing a festive event on December 31st on the occasion of the New Year. This celebration will cost the educational institution 26,570 manat or 15.6 thousand US dollars.

LLC Noks-2017 was established on September 8 this year with a capital of 10 manat in the village of Heydarabad in the Saatli region and naturally has no experience in organizing mass events. But this circumstance did not prevent it from winning a contest of one of the leading universities in Azerbaijan.

This is not the only case of cooperation between the Pedagogical University and new companies. In August of this year, the purchase of other machines and equipment valued at about 81,000 manat was entrusted to Mekan Service (established in the village of Navahi, Hajigabul district in January 2017). The company IN-2017 received from the ASPU 35,660 manat to organize a scientific conference on the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. The contract was concluded on October 4, and the company was established in the village of Galagayin in the Sabirabad region on April 25, 2017. ------08B