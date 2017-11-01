Is It Possible to Support Child at $ 8.8 per Month?

Economics

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:39:01

The Milli Majlis began to discuss the bill On the State Budget for 2018. At the plenary meeting of the parliament on November 21, the basic parameters of the document were announced. Thus, budget revenues for the next year are projected at the level of 20.127 billion manat (including centralized income - 19.476 billion manat and local income - 650.671 million manat), expenditure - 20.905 billion manat (including centralized expenses - 20.182 billion manat and local expenses - 724.092 million manat). The deficit will amount to 778.7 million manat.

According to the main socio-demographic groups of the population, the sum of the subsistence minimum is defined: for the able-bodied population - 183 manat, for pensioners - 144 manat, and for children - 154 manat.

Undoubtedly, citizens of the country closely follow the process of cutting the new budget: who will get what amount? Which sphere will get more funds? Are these funds enough to increase pensions and salaries for state employees? Will the minimum wage be increased or will it increase only for school teachers? And what should doctors expect?

However, Fazil Mustafa also touched upon the burning issue, announcing the data on the benefits paid in the country to newborn children. "In the agricultural sector, subsidies for a newborn calf are 100 manat, while a one-time child allowance is 45 manat. It is necessary to change the approach to supporting families with children," the MP said.

He was supported by Gudrat Hasanguliyev, pointing out the need to increase the amount of funds directed to maternity benefits, as well as the birth of a child.

The reaction to the speeches of the MPs did not take long. The topic was continued by users of social networks, ironically talking about taking care of children in Azerbaijan and criticizing the state.

As the chairman of the Public Association for Leadership of Women Ulkar Abdullayeva said, the law on Raising Benefits for Women on Social Leave for Child Care was adopted in Azerbaijan in August 2013. According to the document, the monthly allowance for the care of a child up to 1.5 years old is 30 manat ($ 17.6), and from 1.5 to 3 years old it is 15 manat ($ 8.8).

"This is a symbolic (too small, insignificant - Ed.) sum - it is so symbolic that the majority of families in Azerbaijan do not bother to make out the necessary documents for obtaining it and populating the thresholds of social welfare centers. Despite the fact that these funds are allocated from social insurance contributions, in most cases the parents of the baby are not particularly interested in the issue. Adults try to find additional work, get help from relatives or get out of maternity leave quickly, starting work," Abdullayeva pointed out.

According to the expert, even if the parliament decides to increase the amount of child benefits, it is unlikely to be tangible, given the shortage of funds in the state treasury. To do this, they should raise real wages and the social insurance contribution rate, which is unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future.

Vugar Bayramov, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Chairman of the Economic and Social Development Center, shared his thoughts and suggestions on the topic with Turan. According to him, our country in terms of child allowances lags far behind not only Europe, but also Russia and Kazakhstan. Despite the difficult economic situation in the country, it is necessary to change the situation in this area.

"It is advisable to introduce a differentiated system for the payment of child benefits. In addition to a one-time benefit for the birth of a baby, the monthly amount of benefits should also be adequate to the situation in the consumer market of the country. Let's turn to the foreign experience. In Germany, the monthly allowance ranges from 192 to 223 Euros per child. The duration of these benefits is up to 18 years, and in some cases up to 25 years," the expert noted.

In Azerbaijan, for a child up to 1.5 years old, a small amount is paid, followed by a smaller amount. It's no secret that in the first year of a child's life the expenses for its maintenance are many times greater than the amount that the state allocates. It should be taken into account that during this period the mothers of babies cannot work, and the family experiences certain material difficulties.

"Based on the social and economic situation in Azerbaijan and the rate of inflation, the amount of child benefits should be increased to 150 manat per child up to three years old. In subsequent stages, this amount can be revised annually. Such support will ensure the normal maintenance of the child. If the woman returns to work after the maternity leave, the amount of the allowance can be reduced. All this needs to be approved in the legislative order," Bayramov suggested.

So, small children in Azerbaijan need real state support. If the government helps them financially, the situation with children's food and health and the financial situation of poor families will change. But will the uncles and aunts - members of the Milli Majlis approve this initiative?--0--