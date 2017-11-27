Three Companies Close to Synergy Group Eliminated

Economics

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 11:26:18

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: Three companies located at the same address Baku, 9 Suleiman Rustam Street announced their voluntary liquidation last week. This building in the center of the capital is the legal address of many companies close to the group of companies LLC Synergy Group.

Liquidated are LLC AS Capital, Enga Capital and Relt Capital. The director of all these companies is Mursal Aliyev. Their capital is also the same - 10 thousand manat, although they were established in different years (2013-2014).

According to the Report, AS Capital LLC is the customer of the new 15-tier administrative building of Ata Holding LLC in Baku https://report.az/biznes/ataholding-bas-ofisinin-yerini-deyisir/. The activities of the other companies are not known. It is only known that under the names Enga and Relt several companies operate at the same addresses.

Up to now, at least 14 companies registered at the specified address have been liquidated. Among them are LLC Agro Capital, Cargo Capital, Relat Sale, Megas, Exclusive Dining, Balitor, Avion, Capital Partners, Aztekhnomed, Megamed, Azmedcom, Avilan, Brainpower and Procom.

At the same time, the process is "not one-sided"; in parallel, there is the establishment of new companies. So, on August 1, a new company was registered at this address - LLC DAF 2017. True, there is no information in the state register of commercial legal entities about this company for unknown reasons.

Synergy Group LLC is one of the leading investment holdings in Azerbaijan. It includes several dozen companies operating in various sectors of the economy. -----08B