State-owned JSC Agroleasing again Found Traces of Corruption

Economics

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 12:35:46

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: The Ministry of Agriculture sent the collected materials for a legal assessment to the General Directorate for Combating Corruption and the Attorney General, based on the results of the internal audit conducted in the Sabirabad regional office of JSC Agroleasing. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The audit covered a two-year activity period of the representative office (from July 2015 to July 2017). As a result of the investigation, serious violations of his activities related to the storage and use of mineral fertilizers were revealed. The volumes of theft or deficiencies are not reported.

This is not the first case of revealing shortcomings in the work of JSC Agroleasing, which currently manages over 750 million manat of state assets. Prior to this, such phenomena were noted in the branches of Agroservice of the joint stock company in the Agstafa, Tovuz and Sheki districts. --------08D--