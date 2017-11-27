264 Workers without Employment Contract Found in Construction Business

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 12:46:52

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: The Center for Labor Relations Monitoring under the State Agency for Population and Social Innovations during the monitoring of construction companies found 264 workers involved in the construction sector without a corresponding employment contract.

The Center conducted 22 on-site inspections, which covered 76 legal entities and individuals engaged in the construction of residential buildings in Baku.

According to the revealed facts of the appeal, they were sent to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, as well as to the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the legislation, a person who attracted a large number of people (more than 10) to work without an employment contract is fined from seven to ten thousand manat or is punished with imprisonment for three years. -71D-