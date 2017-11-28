Presidential Administration to Receive as Much as Ten Ministries Combined

Economics

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: In 2018, 21.2% funds more than this year will be allocated from the state budget for maintenance of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the government intends to cut targeted social assistance to low-income families by 12.2%. This is stated in the draft state budget, which is expected to be approved by the parliament on December 1.

Next year, the maintenance of the Presidential Administration will cost 91.6 million manat. And this is without taking into account the off-budget revenues and expenses of the Administration, which will amount to 37 million 242.5 thousand manat. As is known, on May 1 of this year, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree according to which 5% of state duties, fines and financial sanctions for nine state bodies are subject to transfer to the off-budget account of his administration.

The draft state budget noted that in 2016, 66.6 million manat was spent on the maintenance of the Presidential Administration. It is expected that this year this figure will reach 75.6 million manat. Next year, this figure will increase by another 16 million manat

In the Administration http://e-qanun.az/framework/36061, as well as in the President"s Affairs Office http://www.e-qanun.az/framework/11396 only 540 people work. Next year, the salary fund of this supreme executive body will amount to 42 million manat, 6 million 669 thousand manat (+ 18.9%) more than in 2016 and 2 million 28.7 thousand manats ( + 5.1%) more than this year. The average monthly salary of the Administration's employees, taking into account the salary of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, will thus be 6,483 manat 50 gapiks. Taking into account the off-budget fund of the Administration, this figure can double and reach 12,230 manat.

The Presidential Administration deals not only with public administration, but also, as the documents of the budget package show, with agricultural activities. The Presidential Administration has its own subsidiary farm. In 2017, it was allocated 2 million 950 thousand manat for its financing from the state budget, approximately as much as in 2016. Next year, these costs will increase by 45.1%.

The Presidential Administration is one of the most "expensive" in terms of maintenance costs among government agencies. In 2018, the total amount of expenses for the maintenance of the administrations of 10 ministries will be equal to the costs of direct financing of the Presidntial Administration from the state budget. This includes (in thousand manat):

Ministry of Taxes - 21,749.3;

Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources - 7,806.7;

Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population - 4,482.5;

Ministry of Youth and Sports - 2,737.2;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - 10,048;

Ministry of Economy - 7,313.8;

Ministry of Agriculture - 13,137;

Ministry of Finance - 18,308.6;

Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies - 3,782;

Ministry of Health - 1,966.9.

The financing of the Special Medical Service of the President of Azerbaijan is also increasing. In 2018, the cost of its maintenance will grow by one third compared to 2016 and amount to 3 million 527 thousand manat.

In connection with the restructuring, the expenses for the maintenance of the Cabinet are reduced by 14.5% or AZN 1.5 million compared to 2017. In 2018, the government administration will cost the state budget 8,380,600 manat.

It is noteworthy that none of the above-mentioned structures of the highest state administration complies with the requirements of the law "On Public Procurement". Since the entry into force of this law in 2001, the Presidential Administration, the Presidential Affairs Office, the President's Special Medical Service and the Cabinet have never carried out procurement on a competitive basis. ------08B--