Dividends Paid by Three of 2,700 State-owned Commercial Enterprises

Economics

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 11:11:30

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: In 2018 the government expects to attract a total of 3 million 180 thousand manat to the state budget in the form of dividends from the profits of state enterprise. This is 1.9 times less than forecast for the current year.

This year, dividends from business activities will be paid by three of the 2,699 commercial enterprises in which the state holds a stake. Among the state-owned enterprises that make dividends, there are none of the 14 large state-owned companies that, according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on December 30, 2016, should compile annual estimates of revenues and expenditures. This is stated in the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber for the draft state budget for 2018.

The Chamber did not receive a response from the government on the reasons for the reduction in the amount of dividends, even for the three companies that are doing this steadily.

Next year, the government expects from OJSC Azer-Turk Bank a dividend in the amount of 1 million 690 thousand manat. This is 2 million 428 thousand manat less than expected for the current year. The state monopolist of lotteries, OJSC Azerlotereya, according to the forecasts of the government, will provide 1 million 287 thousand manat in dividends in 2018, although the Accounting Chamber believes this is not all available potential. So, for example, in 2017 the lottery company transferred AZN 500,000 to the state budget as a dividend to the founder, as much as in 2016. At the same time, the forecast for 2017 was 1 million 682 thousand manat. At the beginning of this year, the net profit of the company was about 2.7 million manat.

As of January 1, 2017, the authorized capital of some 2,700 companies with a government stake in the capital was 22 billion manat (excluding OJSC Melioration and Water Economy of Azerbaijan and LLC Baku Telephone Communication). "Some of these companies received investments from the state budget, as well as state guarantees for foreign loans. Nevertheless, these enterprises do not accrue and do not pay dividends to the state," the conclusion of the Accounting Chamber notes for the draft state budget for 2018. -----08B