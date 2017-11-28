Fourth Industrial Quarter Created

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: President Ilham Aliyev ordered the creation of a new, fourth industrial park. It will be created in the Sabirabad region, for which 20.3 hectares of land are allocated.

In the Sabirabad industrial district, production enterprises will be set up to produce non-oil products, the document said on November 27.

The work on the creation of an industrial park, like the other three (Neftchala, Masalli and Hajigabul) was entrusted to the state-owned OJSC Azerbaijan Investment Company. The Ministry of Economy will deal with issues related to putting in order the allocated land area and the construction of all necessary utilities.

Industrial districts are created to provide employment in the regions. Meanwhile the production activity is established only in several enterprises created in the Neftchala industrial park. -------08D