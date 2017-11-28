

Вахид Ахмедов

MP Criticizes Method of Determining Subsistence Minimum

Economics

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 12:26:19

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: In Azerbaijan, the method of determining the subsistence minimum is based not on international standards, but on the possibility of paying targeted social assistance to low-income families. This was stated by MP Vahid Ahmadov.

When this method was first used, the government called it temporary and promised to change it.

"But for many years this method has not changed. According to international standards, there is no concept of targeted social assistance, but there is a subsistence minimum. Therefore, targeted social assistance should be linked to the subsistence level. But they do not do this," Ahmadov told Turan.

He considers unreal the size of the criterion of need, which is 116 manat, and the subsistence minimum of 173 manat. "This is not normal in terms of the current state of the consumer market, rising prices, and reducing the income of citizens," he said.

In his opinion, the monthly expenses of an average family of four people make up at least 800 manat. However, most of the country's families do not have such an income.

In the draft state budget for 2018, the minimum subsistence level is set at 173 manat, and the criterion of need is set at 116 manat. At the same time, there is no increase in salaries.

The level of annual inflation for this year is projected at 14%. At the same time, food products have gone up by 17%, and non-food products - by 12%. -06D--