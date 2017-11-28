Ministry of Agriculture Urgently Needs New Office Building

Economics

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 13:10:26

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: The Ministry of Agriculture announced a survey of proposals for the construction of a new administrative building. At the same time, the reception of documents from construction companies is allotted only 10 days.

The need to build a new administrative building was announced as early as May 30 this year, when a tender for the selection of the company for its design was announced. The tender commission then noted that the new building should consist of 10 floors. The new building will house the central office of the Ministry of Agriculture and government services under the department.

Now, without even informing the public about the results of the tender for selecting a design company, the Ministry of Agriculture took up the construction of the building. Where it will be erected is not reported.

The central administration of the Ministry of Agriculture is currently located in the Government House.