Uber and Taxfy Services to Rise in Price by 18%

Economics

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 13:52:59

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: The widespread growth of tariffs has touched the sphere of taxi. From December 1, the services of Uber and Taxfy will cost 18% more. This is due to the applicable VAT of 18% to taxi customers who use cashless payment.

Alerts about this have already been sent by commercial banks to their customers.

However, several issues remain unclear:

- Why is the VAT levied on the person who receives the service, but does not provide it?

- What is the logic of the authors of the decision, against the backdrop of government attempts to encourage non-cash settlements? -71D-