Increase in Customs Tariffs Provokes Price Increase - Experts

2017 November 29 ( Tuesday ) 10:45:16

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: The observed tendency of increase in customs tariffs and excises on some types of goods will provoke a rise in prices in the country, experts are sure.

Recall that during the current year gasoline prices have risen. So, in summer, according to the decision of the Tariff Council, the price for a liter of AI 92 gasoline was raised from 50 gapik to 70 gapik http://www.turan.az/ext/news/2017/7/subsc/energy%20news/en/64067.htm

And the price for a liter of AI 95 Premium and AI 98 Super gasoline was doubled during the year. After the last November growth, the above gasoline brands rose in price from 1.05 manat to 1.25 manat and from 1.30 manat to 1.50 manat respectively http://www.turan.az/ext/news/2017/11/subsc/energy%20news/en/66880.htm

Following this, the application of customs duties on flowers imported into the country was announced. From the first of January it will be USD 1 per kilogram of roses and carnations imported.

Customs duties on the economical cars with an engine capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 cubic centimeters, which have become popular among the people after the increase in gasoline prices, will also grow after January 1 http://www.turan.az/ext/news/2017/11/subsc/economics%20news/en/67051.htm

The government announced plans to increase excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco products at the beginning of discussions by the parliamentary committees of the draft budget for 2018. Excises on these types of goods will be increased twice http://www.turan.az/ext/news/2017/11/subsc/economics%20news/en/66590.htm

Experts believe that price growth will provoke inflation, which already amounts to about 14% annually.

Thus, the economist Gubad Ibadoglu believes the desire to replenish the budget by raising customs tariffs and excises is an indicator inherent in countries where there is no real economy.

According to him, at present the main task facing Azerbaijan's economy is to ensure investments in fixed assets.

"Over the past two years there have been attempts to achieve this. However, this did not happen. As a result, investments and crediting were reduced," he said.

The expert stressed that over the ten months of this year, the volume of funds directed to fixed assets decreased by 3% compared to the same period of the last year, and by 30% compared to 2015.

At the same time, according to him, investment in fixed assets directed from domestic sources decreased. So, as of November 1, 2017, loans decreased by 25.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

"In this case, the government prefers to inflate the state budget and through this to get out of the situation through public investment. And for this they, in addition to oil dollars, raising excises and customs duties, found a permanent source of revenue for the state budget."

Gubad Ibadoglu is not sure that raising excises and customs duties will lead to serious results.

"The negative consequences of these decisions will be more than positive. There will be a rise in prices and this will have a negative impact on the population and companies that will increase their expenses," he said.

The economist Natig Jafarli, in turn, also believes that new customs tariffs and excises will inevitably provoke price increases. In addition, he noted that, despite the relative stability of the dollar, the euro is growing and this means that goods imported from the euro zone will go up.

The expert, predicting a rise in prices in 2018, also recalled the growth of tariffs for gasoline, which will also affect overall inflation.

"The reason for the growth of customs tariffs and taxes is the government's desire to replenish the state budget," he said.

Natig Jafarli also believes that contrary to the wishes of the government, the increase in tariffs will not contribute to the growth of budget revenues. "It will rather be vice versa. With the increase in tariffs, the purchasing power will decrease. For example, speaking roughly, if 100 cars were imported and the customs fees were 10 manat, then in total it made 1,000 manat. And now with the increase of tariffs, 10 cars will be imported and even if they pay a double price, that is 20 manat, then the budget will receive 200 manat. The losses of the state budget will be obvious," he said. -71D-