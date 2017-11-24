Azerbaijan Starts Import of Russian Gas

Energy

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 09:57:19

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: Gazprom Export and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have agreed to resume supplies of natural gas to Azerbaijan.

As stated in the press release of Gazprom, the corresponding contract was signed on November 21, 2017 in Moscow. The delivery starts on November 22, 2017.

In total, under the annual contract, 1.6 bcm of Russian gas will be supplied to the Azerbaijani market.

Russia supplied gas to Azerbaijan from 2000 to 2006. Then supplies were stopped in connection with the launch of the Shah Deniz field.

In 2010-2014, SOCAR supplied 5.4 bcm of gas to Dagestan (South Russia).

In 2015, there were attempts to adjust the supply of Russian gas to the Azerbaijan Methanol Plant (AzMeCo). Then Gazprom Export supplied in a short time only 107.4 mcm of gas.

In early October this year, the Board of Directors of JSC Gazprom decided to open a representative office in Baku.

-12D-