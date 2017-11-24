Platform for Absheron Project to Be Designed by SOCAR-KBR

Energy

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 09:57:19

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: The joint venture of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and US KBR Engineering Company - The SOCAR-KBR Limited Liability Company (SKLLC) has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the topsides of the Absheron Early Production Project, KBR said.

The platform will be located at SOCAR's Oil Rocks facility and will deliver gas and condensate into the SOCAR network. This contract is the third received by JV SOCAR-KBR from the beginning of activity in mid-2015, the report said.

SOCAR and KBR (USA) in March 2015 established a joint venture on engineering services. The joint venture provides services in technical design, construction services for projects, production and processing of oil, its transportation, refining of petroleum and petroleum products.

Since 1994 KBR has been participating in projects in Azerbaijan as an engineering company, including Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah-Deniz projects.

It should be noted that on November 21, 2016, SOCAR and Total signed an agreement on determining the main commercial conditions for the first stage of the development of the Absheron project.

The first phase of the development of the Absheron field involves the extraction of 1.5 bcm of gas and 700,000 tons of condensate per year. The start of gas production from the field is planned for the end of 2019. The extracted gas will be sent to the domestic market of Azerbaijan. The drilling of the first production well is scheduled for January 2018.

The Absheron deposit is located 100 km to the east of Baku, where the sea depth reaches 550 meters. The reserves of the deposit are estimated at 350 bcm of gas and 45 million tons of condensate. -12B-