Azneft Puts Well on Alat Deniz Field into Operation after Repair

Energy

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 09:57:19

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: The production association Azneft (structure of SOCAR for oil and gas production) commissioned a well at the Alat Deniz field after the repair, Azneft said.

Well No. 86 was previously drilled from Stationary Offshore Platform No. 17.

The daily production rate of the well after the performed repair is 25 tons of oil and 15 thousand cubic meters of gas.

The well is operated by the Oil and Gas Production Department named after Nariman Narimanov.

* The Alat Deniz field was put into industrial development in 1986. According to the forecasts of geologists, the recoverable reserves of the field are estimated at 1.8 million tons of oil.

-12D