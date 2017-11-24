Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть

Azneft Puts Well on Alat Deniz Field into Operation after Repair
Energy 


2017 November 24 ( Thursday )  09:57:19
Print version
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: The production association Azneft (structure of SOCAR for oil and gas production) commissioned a well at the Alat Deniz field after the repair, Azneft said.

Well No. 86 was previously drilled from Stationary Offshore Platform No. 17.

The daily production rate of the well after the performed repair is 25 tons of oil and 15 thousand cubic meters of gas.

The well is operated by the Oil and Gas Production Department named after Nariman Narimanov.

* The Alat Deniz field was put into industrial development in 1986. According to the forecasts of geologists, the recoverable reserves of the field are estimated at 1.8 million tons of oil.

-12D

  • (en) All rights reserved! © 1991 - Turan News Agency : When reprinting, active hyperlink on www.turan.az and www.contact.az required.
  • (ru) Все права защищены! © 1991 - Turan İnformasiya Agentliyi : При использовании материалов активная гиперссылка на www.turan.az и www.contact.az обязательна.
  • (az) Bütün hüquqlar qorunur! © 1991 - Turan İnformasiya Agentliyi : Materiallardan istifadə zamanı aktiv hiperlinkər www.turan.azwww.contact.az tələb olunur.
  • Email: agency@turan.az