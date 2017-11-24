Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть

SOCAR to Receive 100 Million Manat from State Budget in 2018
Energy 


2017 November 24 ( Thursday )  09:57:19
Print version
Русский 

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) will receive 100 million manat from the state budget of Azerbaijan to conduct drilling operations in 2018, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Wednesday.

"This year SOCAR has been allocated 100 million manat from the state budget for drilling operations. The funds to be allocated to the company for these purposes in 2018 will not be lower than the above amount," Sharifov said while speaking in Parliament. -0-