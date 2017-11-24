SOCAR to Receive 100 Million Manat from State Budget in 2018

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) will receive 100 million manat from the state budget of Azerbaijan to conduct drilling operations in 2018, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Wednesday.

"This year SOCAR has been allocated 100 million manat from the state budget for drilling operations. The funds to be allocated to the company for these purposes in 2018 will not be lower than the above amount," Sharifov said while speaking in Parliament. -0-