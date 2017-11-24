Azerbaijan Imported Slightly More Than 1,000 Tons of Gasoline AI-98 in January-September

Energy

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: CJSC SOCAR Petroleum ("daughter" of SOCAR) started selling A-98 gasoline at 7 filling stations of SOCAR.

According to the company, the gasoline of this brand is sold in Azerbaijan exclusively at the filling stations of the company SOCAR Petroleum.

Turan recalls that the sale of gasoline brand AI-98 for the past two months has been suspended. The importer explained this with rising prices from foreign suppliers. Recently, prices for this brand rose by 15%, amounting to 1.5 manat per liter.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, import of motor gasoline AI-98 for Azerbaijan for 9 months of 2017 amounted to 1,098.83 tons totaling $ 730.98 thousand. That is, a ton of super high-octane gasoline was imported for $ 665.23 or about 0.9 manat per liter. -12B