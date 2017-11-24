Director of TPP Azerbaijan Dismissed from Office

Energy

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 09:57:19

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: The director of the thermal power plant (TPP) Azerbaijan, Gyulaga Bashirov, was relieved of his post. The corresponding order was signed by the President of Azerenergy OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev.

By order of Pirverdiyev, Tahmasib Huseynov, who for a long time worked there as chief engineer, was appointed as the new director of the institution.

By another order of the President of Azerenergy G. Bashirov was appointed director of the Sheki modular power plant.

Recall that the capacity of the largest thermal power plant of the South Caucasus - TPP Azerbaijan is 2,400 MW, and the Sheki power plant - 87 MW. -12B-