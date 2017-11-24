No Asset to Return to Total in Case of Withdrawal from Agreement with Iran

Energy

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 09:57:19

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh stressed that Total's capital will remain in Iran if the company decides to withdraw from the contract for the development of the South Pars gas field in the south of the country.

Commenting on the possibility of the French company's withdrawal from the agreement with Iran to develop a gas field in the south of the country, the oil minister stated: "If Total decides to withdraw from the project to develop the 11th site without sanctions applied by the UN Security Council against Iran, we will not return its capital," IRNA reports.

He said the project to develop the 11th section of the South Pars gas field was entrusted to a consortium comprising Total, Chinese CNPC and Petropars, which is going according to the plan. He added that until now Total has committed to finance 56 million EUR and continues to work on the same basis, but the statement of Total"s General Manager has not been properly translated.

In response to the question under what conditions Total can withdraw from the treaty, he said: "If the UN Security Council imposes new sanctions against Iran, Total can give up the contract."

Recall that in July this year, Iran and Total signed a contract for the development of the South Pars deposit. The amount of investments for the development of the 11th site will be $ 4.8 billion, and it is planned to produce 56 mcm of gas per day. The start of industrial operation is scheduled for 2020.

The contract is the first deal after the Iranian nuclear deal with the group Big Six. -0-