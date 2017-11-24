Oil Giants to Join Forces to Reduce Methane Emissions

Energy

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 09:57:19

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, Repsol, Shell, Statoil, Total and Wintershall intend to join forces to further reduce methane emissions when developing their natural gas deposits around the world.

Eight energy companies signed a document on November 22 laying down principles for further emission reductions, improving the accuracy of published emission reports, as well as supporting regulatory measures in the sphere of emissions and increasing transparency, the press release said.

The companies also agreed to help reduce emissions at all stages of the gas supply chain - from producers to end users, according to a joint press release published by them.

"The role of natural gas in the future will be determined by how much methane emissions will be significantly reduced," the press release notes. -0