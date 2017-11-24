Gazprom Management Committee Approved Company's Budget for 2018

Energy

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 09:57:19

Baku/24.11.17/ Turan: The total volume of investments of Gazprom for 2018 will be 1 trillion 278.830 billion rubles. In comparison with the base program of 2017, it increased by one third. This is reported in the investment program and budget (financial plan) of the company for 2018, which was approved by the Board of JSC Gazprom on November 23.

According to the document, next year, the capital investments will amount to 798.428 billion rubles. The expenditures for the acquisition of non-current assets will be 40.983 billion rubles. The long-term financial investments will be 439.419 billion rubles.

According to the draft budget of JSC Gazprom, the amount of external financial borrowing will be 416.971 billion rubles. The adopted financial plan will ensure that the liabilities of JSC Gazprom are fully covered without a deficit.

The investment program of JSC Gazprom for 2018 provides for the implementation of all strategically important projects of the company. Among them are the development of the Chayandinskoye field, the construction of the Amur gas processing plant, the gas transportation projects Power of Siberia, the Turkish Stream and Nord Stream -2, the development of the gas transportation system in the North-West region of Russia, as well as projects that ensure a peak gas balance for medium-term perspective.

The Management Board of JSC Gazprom also took note of the information on the impact of the events of 2017 on the long-term forecast for the development of the world energy market.

It was noted that in 2016 the company set a record of exports to the far abroad - 179.3 billion cubic meters. In 2017, the consumption of Russian gas continued to grow steadily: as of November 22, Gazprom supplied 170 bcm of gas to consumers - by 13.3 bcm more than in the same period of 2016.

The meeting also discussed renewable energy sources. It was noted that in the winter months of 2016-2017, unfavorable weather conditions led to the suspension of the work of wind and solar power stations in Germany. To prevent the power drop in the network and the risk of a complete power cutoff, it was necessary to bring all the country's gas and coal power stations to full capacity, including those already shut down and scheduled for closure. Moreover, to provide electricity to consumers in full, it was necessary to import electricity from neighboring countries. The current situation clearly demonstrated the negative technological aspects associated with the excessively rapid integration of renewable energy sources into the country's energy supply systems.

During the meeting it was stressed that the events of 2017 did not lead to a significant revision of the long-term forecast for the development of world energy. In the face of declining domestic production in Europe, Gazprom will remain the largest and most reliable gas supplier in the region. The company will also significantly strengthen its positions in the promising market of the APR. -0-