Azerbaijan Represented at Fourth Summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Energy

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:31:29

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took part in the Fourth Summit of the Heads of State and Government of members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, the meeting focused on promoting the sovereignty of natural gas reserves and stability in the gas market, improving the exchange of technology among member countries, etc.

Shahbazov recalled that Azerbaijan has closely followed the work of the forum since 2001 and received the observer status in 2015. He stressed the forum is an effective platform for dialogue with partners.

Within the framework of the forum, the Minister held bilateral meetings with the Minister of Energy of Bolivia Luis Alberto Sanchez and heads of delegations of other countries participating in this event. During the meeting the parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the energy sector. -12B-