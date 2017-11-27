Work Plan for ACG Block for 2018 to Be Approved in December

Energy

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:31:29

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: In December, the meeting of the committee on managing the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block will be held, at which the work plan and budget for 2018 will be discussed, said Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, BP-Azerbaijan Vice-President for External Relations and Strategic Affairs.

He also noted that a decision to build a new offshore platform on ACG has not yet been taken, and consultations are currently underway on this issue. "Currently, BP is conducting primary engineering without involving a third party," he added. -0