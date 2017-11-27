BP to Keep Production at ACG at 585,000 B / D in Q4

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: BP-Azerbaijan expects to maintain average daily oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block at the level of 585,000 barrels in the fourth quarter of 2017, said BP-Azerbaijan Vice President for External Relations and strategic issues Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli.

As previously reported, in January-September, production from ACG amounted to 22 million tons, which is 8.4% lower than in the same period of 2016.

The production of oil from ACG amounted to 31.1 million tons in 2016.

Shareholders of the ACG project are: BP (project operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (25%), Chevron (9.57%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), Indian ONGC (2.31%), Japanese Inpex Corp. (9.31%) and Itochu Oil (3.65%), the Norwegian Statoil (7.27%), and the Turkish TPAO (5.73%).

The investment in the framework of the ACG-2 project is estimated at $ 40 billion for the period until 2050. The volume of oil production is planned at more than 500 million tons. -12B