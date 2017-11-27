Turkey Becomes Main Buyer of Methanol from Azerbaijan

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:31:29

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: Azerbaijan exported 180,477.89 tons of methanol in January-September of 2017.

As reported in the quarterly report of the State Statistics Committee, during the period methanol was exported for $ 30 million 545.73 thousand.

According to the document, in January-September of 2016 Azerbaijan exported 173,350.79 tons of methanol for the amount of $ 26 million 213.31 thousand.

Thus, for 9 months of the current year, the export of this product in quantitative terms increased by 4.1%, and in value terms - by 16.4%.

At the same time, 52.3% of the total volume of methanol exports for the reporting period of 2017 fell to Turkey - 94,408.37 tons for $ 15 million 936.02 thousand.

In addition, in January-September Azerbaijan's methanol was supplied to Belgium, Israel, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Romania, Slovenia and several other countries.

According to the State Statistics Committee, during the first 9 months of 2017, Azerbaijan produced 221,500 tons of methanol.

Earlier, the director of the SOCAR Methanol plant, Elnur Mustafayev, told journalists that only 5% of the enterprise's products are sent to the domestic market. According to him, the plant is currently storing part of its products in its tanks for the purpose of selling in the world market in a more favorable period.

The production of methanol in Azerbaijan is handled only by LLC SOCAR Methanol. The maximum productivity of the plant is 650-700 thousand tons per year. In 2017 the plant plans to produce 260,000 tons of methanol. -12B-