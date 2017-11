27-year-old Woman Died of Carbon Monoxide in Salyan

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:31:29

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: 27-year-old Gunay Jabrayilova was brought to the Central Hospital of the Salyan region with a diagnosis of severe carbon monoxide poisoning on November 26, the regional correspondent of www.haqqin.az reported.

Despite all the efforts of the doctors, they could not save the young woman. The case is under investigation. -0-