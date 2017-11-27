Italian Writer Calls to Stop TAP Construction

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:31:29

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: The well-known Italian writer Erri de Luca called for sabotage of the construction of the Trans Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP), intended for the transportation of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Italy, the Italian media write.

He stated this at a meeting with students in Lecce, located just a few kilometers from the construction site of the gas pipeline in Melendugno.

"Despite the protests of local residents and municipalities, the TAP Consortium continues to build the gas pipeline. This is a mockery of society. I am sure the further construction of the TAP will be sabotaged," the writer said.

* Erri de Luca is known for having previously actively opposed the construction of railways for high-speed trains. And then he actively called for sabotaging the construction, for which he was brought to trial. -0