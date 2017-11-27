Iraq Wants to Build New Section of Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline

Energy

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: Iraq intends to build a new section of the pipeline from the town of Baiji to the Fish-Habur checkpoint near the borders with Turkey and Syria, as it cannot restore the part of the line destroyed by the terrorists, the Oil Ministry said.

The section from Baiji to the checkpoint is part of the existing pipeline that delivers Iraqi oil from the Kirkuk province to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

According to the official website of the Ministry, the head of the Oil Ministry Jabbar al-Laibi ordered to prepare documents for the implementation of this project under the concession agreement Construction-Transfer-Management, and companies will be invited to participate in it in the near future.

The old pipeline on this site was badly damaged as a result of regular attacks by the terrorist group Islamic State, and the situation now does not allow for the restoration of the pipe.

In October, Baghdad by force returned the controversial oil province of Kirkuk to its control after the authorities of the Kurdish autonomy that had governed the area practically for a few years conducted a referendum on independence that was not agreed with Baghdad. -0---