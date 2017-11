OPEC and Russia Agree to Extend Deal to Reduce Production

Energy

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:31:29

Baku/27.11.17/ Turan: OPEC member countries and Russia have agreed to extend the deal to reduce oil production before the end of 2018, sources involved in the discussions told Bloomberg.

At the same time, the parties continue to discuss important details of the deal.

The next meeting of OPEC will be held on November 30. -0-