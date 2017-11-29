Azerbaijan to Be Represented at Ministerial Meeting of OPEC and Non-OPEC in Vienna

2017 November 29 ( Tuesday ) 10:30:12

Baku/29.11.17/ Turan: The Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov will attend the 173rd meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC in Vienna on November 30.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, with the approval of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will pay a visit to Vienna on November 29-30.

"Azerbaijan continues to closely participate in consultations aimed at ensuring balance in the oil market and rising oil prices," the report says.

According to the Ministry of Energy, on the eve of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Energy of the OPEC countries, a telephone conversation was held between Parviz Shahbazov and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Abdulaziz Al Falih, during which the support of official Baku to this process was again demonstrated.

"During the third meeting of the energy ministers of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries, OPEC will present a presentation on the current situation in the oil market, hear the analysis of the report of the Joint Monitoring Committee, speeches of countries outside the cartel on fulfilling their obligation to reduce oil production and discuss new proposals to ensure the stability of the oil price," the report says.

Earlier, the Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, said Azerbaijan is ready to support the decisions aimed at further stabilization in the oil market.