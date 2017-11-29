SOCAR-AQS Starts Drilling New Well at Gunashli

Energy

2017 November 29 ( Tuesday ) 10:30:12

Baku/29.11.17/ Turan: SOCAR-AQS started drilling a new well in the shallow part of the Gunashli field. The well # 324 will be drilled from the sea platform # 7. The design depth of the well is 2,750 meters. The drilling will be carried out to the X horizon of the Balakhani Formation.

The customer of drilling the well is the production association Azneft (entity of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan).

SOCAR-AQS LLC was established in 2007 between SOCAR and Absheron Drilling Company to provide drilling and well servicing.

At present, SOCAR-AQS conducts drilling operations in the shallow part of the Gunashli field (from the platforms No.11 and No.7), the Umid field (from the Umid-1 platform), the Bulla field (from the platform No. 6) and the Western Absheron field (from the platform No. 20). -0-